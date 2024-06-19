Shah hails recovery of US paraglider’s body by ITBP in daring mission

NEW DELHI: In a recent commendation, Union Home minister and minister of cooperation, Amit Shah, lauded the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) Mountain Rescue Team for their valiant efforts in a challenging rescue operation in the Lahaul-Spiti region. The team successfully recovered the body of an American citizen who tragically lost his life in a paragliding accident.



Amit Shah expressed his admiration on social media ‘X’, stating, “Proud of our brave Himveers. The ITBP Mountain Rescue Team recently undertook a challenging search operation on the high mountain cliffs in Lahaul-Spiti. It recovered the body of an American citizen who lost his life in an accident while paragliding. At the request of the local administration, ITBP team members risked their own lives and climbed 14,800 feet high in the mountains to recover the mortal remains for a humanitarian cause. Their dedication to humanity is commendable.”

The rescue operation, which took place at 14,800 feet, was initiated after the local administration requested assistance from the ITBP. The team faced treacherous conditions on the high mountain cliffs, demonstrating exceptional bravery and dedication in their mission to recover the body.

The American citizen had been paragliding in the picturesque yet perilous terrain of Lahaul-Spiti when the accident occurred.

The ITBP, often referred to as “Himveers,” is renowned for its expertise in high-altitude operations and its critical role in safeguarding India’s borders in the Himalayan region.