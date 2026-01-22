Shah hails Gita Press and Kalyan Magazine

RISHIKESH: Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah addressed the launch event of the centennial issue of the monthly magazine Kalyan published by Gita Press in Rishikesh.



He said that the magazine is a spiritual companion and an immovable support of Sanatan awareness in the world and India. He also visited the temple of Lakshminarayan and prayed to Maa Ganga. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the event.

In his speech, Shah said, “Anyone who turns to Sanatan Dharma and Indian culture for the answer to the world’s problems cannot forget the contribution of Gita Press.” He praised Hanuman Prasad Poddar for keeping the light of Sanatan Dharma alive for over a century and sending billions of people on the path of spirituality and devotion.

Shah pointed out that Gita Press has always been a non-profit organisation, bringing up generations of people with values. He said that Kalyan has been spreading the eternal light of knowledge to crores of people without any compromise, even in times of crises, keeping the Indian cultural consciousness alive. He said that Kalyan is not just a magazine but a guiding light for its readers for the last hundred years.

Talking about the magazine’s efforts, Shah said, “Kalyan has brought out 100 special issues on Sanatan Dharma, including milestone issues on Lord Krishna, yoga, women, and Hindu culture. These issues came out at critical junctures in Indian history when the nation’s policies were being framed in a Western mould. Today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, policies are being made in accordance with India’s civilisational ethos.” Shah pointed out that when India was under colonial rule, when religion was considered superstition, Gita Press responded with knowledge, with scripture, and with reason, not with aggression.

He emphasised that civilisations are made of ideas and truth, not of force.

Referring to the recent developments—the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the renovation of the major pilgrimage centres, and the return of the stolen idols—Shah said that India is experiencing a new wave of confidence in its cultural and spiritual heritage, and this is a journey in which Gita Press and Kalyan have been absolutely essential.