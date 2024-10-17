Shah hails Cabinet’s decisions on MSP, Varanasi-DDU project

new delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the decisions made by the Union Cabinet on Monday, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in advancing important national projects and welfare initiatives.



In a series of posts on X, Shah expressed deep gratitude towards the PM for taking these “historic” steps that will significantly boost infrastructure, agriculture, and the well-being of government employees and pensioners.

Shah emphasised the significance of several decisions made by the Union Cabinet, including the approval of major projects and increases in support prices for farmers.

Among the key decisions, Shah highlighted the approval of the Varanasi-Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay multi-tracking project, valued at Rs 2,642 crore. This project includes the construction of a rail and road bridge over the Ganges, expanding the railway network by an additional 30km. Shah emphasised that this project is a major step towards improving connectivity in the country, stating: “Grateful to Prime Minister Modi Ji for continuously promoting connectivity across the nation.”

Shah also commended the Union Cabinet’s approval of an increase in the MSP for Rabi crops for the 2025–26 season, describing the move as a significant boost for farmers. The MSP for rapeseed and mustard saw the highest increase of Rs 300 per quintal, while lentils (masur) received an increase of Rs 275 per quintal.