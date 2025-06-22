Shah, Gujarat CM take part in Yoga Day celebrations in parts of state

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated the International Yoga Day on Saturday by participating in yoga-related events at different places of the state. While Shah performed yoga with citizens at Prahladnagar Garden in Ahmedabad city, CM Patel participated in the mass yoga session in Vadnagar town of Mehsana district, the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM attended the state-level celebrations at Sharmistha Lake complex in Vadnagar, an official release said. At the Vadnagar event, over 2,000 persons created a world record by performing ‘Bhujangasana’, a reclining backbend posture also known as cobra pose, the CM said on X. “A proud moment for Gujarat and India. I am happy to share that 2,121 people performed ‘Bhujangasana’ simultaneously at the picturesque Sharmistha Lake in Vadnagar, creating a Guinness World Record. Bhujangasana improves spinal flexibility, strengthens the back, and enhances lung capacity,” said the CM. “Congratulations to the people of Gujarat for this world record ..The ancient town of Vadnagar - a confluence of spirituality, art, and culture, and the birthplace of PM Narendra Modi - witnessed a scene both serene and majestic, as yoga infused the space with ethereal grace” the CM added.

The certificate presented to the CM by a representative of “Guinness World Records” states: “The most people performing the cobra pose (yoga) simultaneously was achieved by the Gujarat State Yog Board for International Yoga Day in Vadnagar, Gujarat on June 21, 2025.” Addressing the gathering ahead of the yoga session, Patel said PM Modi’s vision led the United Nations to declare International Day of Yoga, which is now inspiring people across the world to embrace yoga. According to the CM, nearly 1.5 crore people joined the Yoga Day celebrations across the state on Saturday.