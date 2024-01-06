Shah favours AI-driven analytics to tackle security challenges

JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed the need for linking databases and adopting an AI-driven analytical approach for tackling emerging security challenges, besides bringing uniformity in the structures, size and skills of counter-terror mechanisms across the country.



Inaugurating the 58th conference of DGPs and IGPs here, Shah also pointed out that there has been an overall improvement in the security scenario in the country since 2014, especially the reduction of violence in the three critical hotspots —Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the country’s top police officers before addressing them at a formal session, while Shah is going to be present throughout the conference spanning several sessions. Modi will attend the conference from January 6-7, his office said.

Shah highlighted two important decisions taken by the Modi government — the National Education Policy and the enactment of three criminal justice laws to replace the British-era statutes — and said the country has entered the “Amrit Kaal”.

Shah said the new laws were focused on the delivery of justice instead of punishment and their implementation would transform the country’s criminal justice system into the most modern and scientific one.

The home minister stressed the need for linking databases and adopting an AI-driven analytical approach to tackling emerging security challenges.

He also emphasised on uniformity of structures, size and skills of counter-terror mechanisms across the country.

Shah stressed the need for training of police officers from Station House Officer (SHO) or officer-in-charge of police stations to DGP levels and upgrading of technology from police stations to police headquarters for the successful implementation of the three new laws.

He also highlighted the role of internal security in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The home minister said Friday’s session empowered the top police officials with new professional insights into border management, the menace of fake identity documents, jail infrastructure and emerging threats from AI, radicalisation and cyber crimes.

He said the new India under the leadership of Modi is nurturing an advanced, scientific and modern criminal justice system.

He also emphasised the need to train and equip police forces in this new judicial apparatus to meet the goal of providing swift and transparent justice. The home minister observed that the conference has over the years emerged as a ‘think tank’, facilitating decision-making and formulation of new security strategies.

The conference will deliberate on a range of security-related issues of critical importance, including the security of borders, cyber threats, radicalisation, fraudulent issuance of identity documents and threats emerging from AI.

It is being held in a hybrid mode with DGPs, IGPs and chiefs of Central Police Organisations attending physically in Jaipur. Over 500 police officers of various ranks are participating virtually.

Technology in policing, Left Wing Extremism, prison reforms, activities of pro-Khalistan groups and terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir are other key issues to be discussed, a Union Home Ministry official said.

The conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security like the challenges posed by new technologies such as AI and deepfakes, and ways to deal with them.

It provides an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress, which is presented before the prime minister every year.