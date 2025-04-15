Shah emphasises forensic science role in new criminal legislation at All India Forensic Science Summit 2025

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister minister Amit Shah spoke at the All India Forensic Science Summit 2025, hosted by the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in New Delhi, highlighting the increasing role of forensic science in the changing criminal justice system. The summit’s theme was “Role of Forensic Science in Effective Implementation of New Criminal Laws and Combating Terrorism.”

As a tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Shah praised his towering contribution in drafting the Indian Constitution as a charter for securing the life, property, and dignity of each citizen. “Forensic science is now an important contributor towards making the system of justice strong to ensure that these protections,” he added.

Shah explained how the new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—brought in during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule seek to make the system scientific and people-friendly. He mentioned that forensic investigation has been made compulsory in all crimes punishable by over seven years, a measure that will further enhance India’s conviction rate, which is at 54 per cent.

Highlighting technology integration, Shah informed that all police stations in India are now networked via the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS). Over 14 crore FIRs are computerised, and e-courts, e-prosecution, and e-forensics systems are in place nationwide. Shah said 39 lakh pieces of forensic evidence are accessible online, with 16 lakh alerts triggered. Emphasising NFSU’s expansion, Shah stated that it has emerged as a global centre for forensic education and innovation. Seven campuses have already been set up, with nine more to be established in the next six months and ten more proposed. 36,000 trained forensic experts will graduate from NFSU every year, meeting the urgent requirement of 30,000 trained professionals to help in crime scene investigations.

He also commented on the increased global presence of NFSU, with 240 international students studying on campus. The university is branching out into emerging areas like drone forensics, marine forensics, smart city forensics, and corporate forensics.