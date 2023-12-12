Shah doesn’t know history, keeps rewriting it: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the BJP leader “keeps rewriting” history and likely does not know it, in response to Home Minister Amit Shah’s criticism of the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.



Gandhi also said the whole matter was about distracting from the issue of caste census and in whose hands the country’s money is going.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Shah had blamed Nehru for the Kashmir problem, pointing to the “mistakes” of ordering an “untimely” ceasefire and taking the issue to the United Nations.

Asked about Shah’s remarks, Gandhi said: “This is all about distraction, the basic issue is caste census and participation, in whose hands is the money of the country going. They (BJP) don’t want to discuss this issue, they are afraid of it and run away from it,” the former Congress president told reporters outside Parliament.”

He said the Congress will take forward this issue and ensure that poor people get their rights.

Asked about the BJP making tribal and OBC CMs in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said, “Ours was also an OBC (CM in Chhattisgarh), they have also made OBC (CM in Madhya Pradesh), that is not the issue. The question is what is the participation (of OBCs) within the structure.”

“The Prime Minister is an OBC but the government is run by 90 officers. Out of the 90 officers, three are OBCs and their office is in the corner. My point is what is the participation of OBCs in the institutional system, what is the participation of Dalits, Adivasis, that is the main question before the country,” he said.

Gandhi alleged that in order to distract from the main issue, the BJP would speak about Nehru.

Shah on Tuesday attacked the Opposition, saying it is unable to see the change on the ground in J&K after the scrapping of Article 370 and claimed the entire country has understood that it was Nehru’s “mistakes” on Kashmir that led to the suffering of people of Jammu and Kashmir.