Shah, Chouhan to attend Kol Tribal Convention to be held in MP’s Satna

Bhopal: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will visit Satna of Madhya Pradesh on Friday to attend a convention being held to observe the birth anniversary of the Kol tribal community icon, Sabri Mata.



The Kol Tribal Convention is being organised by the state government in the Satna Assembly constituency to mark the birth anniversary of Sabri Mata, whom the Kol tribal community is considered an adored Goddess. Shah, who will be on a two-day visit to the state, will address the convention. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present on this occasion.

According to a press note, the Union Home Minister will land at Khajuraho International Airport in the Chhatarpur district at 12:25 pm on February 24 and he will reach Maihar helipad in Satna at 12:55 pm and visit Sharda Devi temple for a darshan of the deity and alter reach the circuit house. Shah will leave for Satna at 2:35 pm to participate in the convention.

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled later this year, Shah’s visit to Satna is considered crucial to wooing the Kol Adivasi voters.

The Kol tribal community has a major presence in the Satna region where falls Sidhi, Singrouli, Shahdol, Anuppur and Umaria districts. BJP performed excellently in the region in the 2018 Assembly elections and won most of the Schedule Tribe reserved seats.

During the visit, Shah along with Chief Minister Chouhan, Union Health Mansukh L Mandaviya and Faggan Singh Kulaste, who is Union MoS for Rural Development will launch a medical college in the city. BJP state chief V D Sharma and MP ministers Vishwas Sarang and Meena Singh will also be present during the Shah’s visit.

The 150-seated (for graduation) college will have a special facility for the Aayshman Card holder people along with a 600-bedded hospital.

“Opening the medical college is a big gift to the people, it was an old demand of the residents of the area and a crucial need in the region, which is being fulfilled tomorrow. In medical college, a special facility will be provided to the people under the Aayushman Bharat Yojana”, Former BJP MLA from Satna constituency Shankar Lal Tiwari, who had demanded it in the Assembly in 2008, told Millennium Post.

Sabri Mata waterfall is located in the Satna district, where Kol tribal community is celebrated its icon’s birth anniversary on February 24. every year. A traditional fair is also organised at the site since the ancient era. The spot is under the project of the state government to develop the “Ram Van Gaman Path’ -a path trekked by Lord Ram during his exile. According to the Ramayana treatise, Sabri Mata had lovingly offered the berry fruits to Lord Ram to eat.

In the evening of the day, Union Home Minister Shah will hold a meeting with the party functionaries and senior leaders of the region. He will have a night halt in Satna. He will leave for Khajuraho airport on Saturday at 10:45 am and thereafter fly to Gorakhpur.