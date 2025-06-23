Shah chairs review meeting on Naxalism

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting on Naxalism in Raipur on Sunday, which was attended by DGPs, ADGPs, and senior officers from seven Naxal-infected states — Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Odisha.

In the meeting, Shah complimented the Chhattisgarh government for its recent achievements in counter-Naxalism operations, particularly under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma. “The greatest achievement of the last one and a half years is that they revived a languishing anti-Naxal operation, providing new push and direction to the operations,” he stated. Shah praised both leaders for the devotion with which they led the campaign, continually boosted the morale of the security forces, and contributed crucially to the mission.

Reiterating the Centre’s firm commitment, Shah asserted confidently that India will be completely Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.