Shah chairs first meeting of Parliamentary Advisory Committee on strengthening cooperative societies

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah chaired the first meeting of the Parliamentary Advisory Committee (PAC) of the Ministry of Cooperation on the theme ‘Initiatives Taken and Currently Being Implemented to Strengthen Cooperative Societies.’

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers of State for Cooperation Krishna Pal and Murlidhar Mohol, committee members, the Secretary

of the Ministry of Cooperation, and senior officials of the ministry.

During the meeting, the committee discussed various initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Cooperation since its inception to empower cooperative societies.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi established the Ministry of Cooperation with the vision of “Prosperity through Cooperation,” aimed at benefiting farmers and rural communities across India.

He emphasised that employment generation and rural prosperity can be achieved through cooperatives.

Amit Shah noted that while the cooperative movement was strong in the early years after independence, it weakened in many states over time.

After the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation, the central government worked closely with states to build a database of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and initiated the registration process for 2,00,000 PACS.

He announced that the development of a National Cooperative Database is nearly complete, enabling region-wise access to cooperative society data with a single click.

He also highlighted that PACS are undergoing computerisation and stated that in the future, every Panchayat in the country will have a PACS.

The minister further mentioned that most states have adopted the new bylaws designed to make PACS more viable.

PACS has now been linked to over 20 activities, including Common Service Centres and Jan Aushadhi Kendras (affordable medicine outlets).

Discussing legislative advancements, Amit Shah revealed that the Ministry of Cooperation has introduced a bill to establish Tribhuvan Cooperative University during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

This university will provide technical education, accounting, and administrative training for professionals entering the cooperative sector, ensuring the availability of skilled manpower.