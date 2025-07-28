Shah calls for unified strategy against threats

New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah has called for enhanced coordination between Central and state security agencies to counter rising internal threats, as the eighth National Security Strategies Conference (NSSC) concluded in the capital on Saturday.

Paying tributes to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Shah lauded the armed forces and Border Security Force for their role in Operation Sindoor, underscoring India’s firm stance against terrorism under PM Narendra Modi.

Citing India’s emergence as the world’s fourth-largest economy and a hub for technology, green energy, and innovation, Shah warned that the nation’s growing prominence would inevitably attract new security challenges. He urged forces to adopt the motto Suraksha, Sajagta aur Samanvay (Security, Alertness, and Coordination), form integrated teams, and establish real-time monitoring for swift action.

Shah called for brainstorming sessions with young officers and urged the integration of national databases like NATGRID, NIDAAN, and the CBI fugitive tracker into police training.