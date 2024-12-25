Shah bats for use of biometrics to identify unidentified bodies

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday stressed the need for using biometrics technology to identify unidentified bodies and unidentified “found persons”.

Chairing a review meeting on the implementation of the three new criminal laws with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) here, Shah also emphasised the use of technology in all criminal investigation matters.

He said alerts should be generated for all the cases at predefined stages and timelines should be fixed -- from the registration to disposal of the case -- for the benefit of victims and complainants. Biometrics technology should be adopted to identify unidentified bodies and unidentified found persons, Shah asserted.

According to an official statement, Shah said the regular dispatch of alerts to investigating officers as well as senior officers as per pre-defined timelines will help expedite the process of investigation.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and integration of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) 2.0 and Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), the New Criminal Laws and National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), prisons, courts, prosecution and forensics with ICJS 2.0 at all India level.