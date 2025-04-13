Shah: Aurangzeb who labelled himself Alamgir was defeated, buried in Maha

Raigad: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasising that Aurangzeb who called himself Alamgir and fought against Marathas in Maharashtra throughout his life died as a defeated man and was buried in its soil.

Shah paid tributes to Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort on his 345th death anniversary.

He said Shivaji Maharaj’s ideals of “swadharm and swarajya” continue to inspire India’s ambition to become a superpower by the 100th year of Independence.

“I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to not keep Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj restricted to the state. His tremendous willpower, determination, and courage inspire the country as he strategically united all sections of the society,” Shah said while addressing a gathering.

Shah said Shivaji Maharaj defeated “Mughal shahi” (rule of Mughals).

“The ruler who called himself Alamgir fought Marathas till he was alive and died a defeated man in Maharashtra. His (Aurangzeb’s) samadhi (tomb) is located on its soil,” Shah said.

Notably, Maharashtra had witnessed a huge political row over the demand by right-wing organisations to remove the tomb of the 17th Century Mughal emperor in Khultabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

“The legendary Maratha warrior king’s ideals inspire India during its journey to celebrate its centenary of independence and become a superpower. The Narendra Modi government works on the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj,’’ Shah said. The home minister described Raigad Fort, which served as the capital of the Maratha kingdom and houses Shivaji Maharaj’s samadhi, as a source of inspiration for future generations rather than a tourist spot. He credited Shivaji Maharaj’s mother, Jijabai, for sowing the seeds of protecting “swadharm” and founding “swarajya.”