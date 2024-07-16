Shah assures Assam, UP, Guj CMs of Central aid amid floods & rains

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to chief ministers of Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to take stock of the situation there due to floods and heavy rains and assured them of all central help, sources said.



In his talks with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the telephone, Shah enquired about the flood situation in the state. Sarma briefed Shah about the prevailing situation and steps taken so far, sources said.

In his calls to Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Bhupendra Patel, the Union home minister took stock of the situation in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat due to rising water levels in rivers following heavy rains.

Shah assured the three chief ministers of all possible assistance from the Central government to tide over the situation, sources said.

In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 1,500 villages in 22 districts were affected by floods and many persons were killed in rain-related incidents.

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve as the count of affected people reduced to 5.11 lakh in 17 districts on Monday, an official bulletin said. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said two deaths were reported from Dhubri and one from Nagaon in the last 24 hours.

With this, the toll in this year’s flood, landslide and storm mounted to 112. Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continued to flow above the danger level at different places, it said. Altogether, 5,11,120 people in 49 revenue circles and 1,132 villages of 17 districts are affected, the bulletin said.

The affected districts are Cachar, Kamrup, Dhubri, Morigaon, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Karimganj, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Nalbari, Darrang, Nagaon, Kamrup Metropolitan, Biswanath, Jorhat and Majuli.

The number of those impacted by the deluge was 5.97 lakh in 17 districts on Sunday. Sarma, in a post on X, said he briefed the home minister about the flood situation. “He has reiterated augmenting all possible assistance from the Government of India to help the State deal with this situation,” Sarma said.

Cachar remained the worst-hit district with 1,08,720 affected population, followed by Dhubri (81,202) and Nagaon (76,638), the ASDMA said.

The bulletin said a total of 104 relief camps were sheltering 24,782 displaced people, while another 12 relief distribution centres were catering to 3,935 people.