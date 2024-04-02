Shah asks Eshwarappa to withdraw candidature

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday said the Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him up and asked him to withdraw his candidature from this Lok Sabha constituency but he stood firm on his decision to contest.

Miffed over his son K E Kanthesh being denied the ticket to contest from neighbouring Haveri, the former Deputy Chief Minister had announced he would enter the fray in Shivamogga, where the BJP has again fielded the party veteran B S Yediyurappa's son and MP B Y Raghavendra.

Eshwarappa, who had also served as the party's state unit chief, had alleged that Yediyurappa, a member of the party's Parliamentary Board and central election committee, promised a ticket to his son but betrayed him.

He said Shah, who was on a visit to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, called him up and asked him to withdraw his candidature but he did not agree.

“This morning ‘iron man’ Amit Shah had called me. He told me that you are such a senior leader and contesting the election, which is surprising. He asked me why I am contesting,” he told reporters here. “Amit Shah asked me not to contest the election and withdraw the nomination papers. He said all the demands will be addressed in the coming days.