Shah announces revival of 3 sugar mills in Gujarat

GIR SOMNATH/VALSAD: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah announced the revival and modernisation of three sugar mills in Gir Somnath and Valsad, Gujarat, a move set to benefit over 10,000 farmers in the region.

Speaking at the event, Shah highlighted that this initiative fulfils Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to strengthening India’s agricultural sector.

Shah pointed out that the revival of the mills has been done by Indian Potash Limited (IPL), with 60 per cent of the share capital owned by cooperatives.

He said Modi has made food-producing farmers energy producers by linking ethanol production to sugar mills.

This will not only ensure food security but also cut India’s petroleum import bill.

He further stated that India is targeting to enhance ethanol production and become part of the world export market within the next few years.

Shah pointed out some of the major initiatives by the Ministry of Cooperation under Modi to benefit farmers. The revival of these sugar mills, he added, was a collaborative effort by Indian Potash Limited, the State Cooperative Bank, the Gujarat government, and the Government of India.

IPL has brought in new sugarcane seeds, harvesting machines, drone-based fertiliser spraying, drip irrigation, and ethanol and gas production units to increase sugarcane cultivation.

He further stated that the government’s focus is on producing ethanol, compressed biogas, and organic fertilisers from sugarcane in these factories.

Comparing past and present agricultural budgets, Shah pointed out that in 2013-14, the agriculture Budget was Rs 22,000 crore, which has now increased sixfold to Rs 1.37 lakh crore in 2023-24.

Similarly, farm loans have increased from Rs 8.5 lakh crore to Rs 25.5 lakh crore under Modi’s leadership.

Shah further added that even though the international prices of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser are increasing, the government has provided price stability by offering subsidies for the last 10 years.

He attributed this to Modi, who initiated several schemes like low-cost fertilisers, drip irrigation, organic farming, farmer credit cards, and incentives for ethanol production.