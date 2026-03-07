Shah announces CISF deployment at all EXIM Ports

MUNDALI: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will now be entrusted with the security of all ports in the country, highlighting the expanding role of the force in safeguarding India’s critical infrastructure.



Addressing the 57th Raising Day ceremony of the CISF, Shah said the force has grown from “zero to the pinnacle” in the field of industrial security over the past 56 years, reflecting its dedication, courage and professionalism.

During the event, the Home minister laid the foundation stone for three CISF residential complexes to be built in Kamrup, Nashik and Sehore at a cost of Rs 890 crore. He also inaugurated two completed residential complexes in Rajarhat and Delhi to improve living facilities for personnel and their families.

Shah said India’s vision of becoming a major global economic power cannot be achieved without rapid industrial development, and ensuring security for industries requires a dedicated national-level force. He added that CISF has consistently adapted to evolving challenges by combining its traditional values with modern technology and weapons.

The Home Minister noted that the CISF currently provides security to 70 airports and 361 vital installations across the country. The force has also been designated as the nodal agency for drone security and has recently been assigned the protection of several key projects, including Kartavya Bhavan, Seva Teerth, Noida International Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, Lengpui Airport, the Jawaharpur Thermal Power Project and the Bhakra Dam Project.

Shah said the government is also working on a hybrid model under which CISF will provide security to private industrial groups using modern equipment.

He highlighted the contribution of CISF personnel in strengthening the country’s economic security and said the force has received over 13,693 medals for gallantry and distinguished service.