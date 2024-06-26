Shah accuses Cong of disregarding Constitution to keep family in power

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah came out strongly against the Congress on Tuesday for imposing the Emergency in the country and said the Opposition party crushed the spirit of the Constitution several times for the sake of “maintaining a certain family in power”.

On the 49th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, Shah also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him the “yuvraj” of the party and saying it has forgotten that his grandmother Indira Gandhi had imposed the Emergency and his father Rajiv Gandhi said in Parliament on July 23, 1985, that “there is nothing wrong with an emergency”.

“The Congress crushed the spirit of our Constitution several times for the sake of maintaining a certain family in power. Indira Gandhi unleashed ruthless atrocities on the people of India during Emergency,” Shah wrote on ‘X’.

“Rajiv Gandhi even said, ‘If any Prime Minister of this country who feels that an Emergency is necessary, under these circumstances and does not apply the Emergency, he is not fit to be the Prime Minister of this country’. This very act of taking pride in a dictatorial act shows that nothing else is dear to the Congress other than the family and power,” he added.

In an earlier post in Hindi, Shah said the “arrogant and autocratic” Congress government had suspended people’s civil rights for 21 months for the sake of power to one family.

He said the Emergency is the biggest example of the Opposition party’s long history of killing democracy and harming it repeatedly.

Censorship was imposed on the media, the Constitution was amended and even the judiciary was restrained, Shah said, paying tributes to those who waged a fight against

the Emergency.