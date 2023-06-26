SGPC meet on Monday a sham, pre-decided verdict: Punjab CM

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) will announce an already decided verdict on Monday as per directions of their masters.



In a statement issued, he said that it is unfortunate that the premier organisation of Sikhs has now became a stooge in the hands of its masters. He said that the meet was just a sham as decision has been already pre- scripted by the Akali leadership. Bhagwant Mann said that the decision has been finalised and the announcement is just a formality.

The Chief Minister said that this can be well judged from the fact that the SGPC President has already been summoned in the Akali Dal office. He said that the President is being dictated by Maluka, Chandumajra, Bhunder, Cheema, Gabria and others who are present in the meeting. Bhagwant Mann said that these leaders are apprising the decision of the Badal family to the President regarding opposition of Sikh Gurudwara Amendment Bill, 2023.

The Chief Minister said that the decision has been dictated, decided and delivered by the Badal family. He said that this pre-scripted decision will be announced by the SGPC President on Monday. Bhagwant Mann said that the decision has already been taken and will be just announced by the President as formality.

The Chief Minister said that the state assembly has already passed Sikh Gurudwara Amendment Bill 2023 which will be sent to Governor for his nod.

He said that this bill which envisages free to air telecasts of the sacred Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib for all the audio/ video platforms.