SGPC chief has become soldier of Sukhbir Badal instead of serving ‘Guru Sahiban’: CM Mann

MAJITHA: At a public function in Majithia on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann delivered a clear message on faith, governance and the future of the constituency while laying the foundation stone for 23 rural link roads worth Rs 11.32 crore.

The Chief Minister said it would have given him heartfelt happiness if the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) President, Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, considered himself as a soldier of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji, but expressed

concern that he instead calls himself a soldier of Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In the same address, the Chief Minister announced that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Talbir Singh Gill will be the party’s candidate from Majitha for the 2027 Assembly elections, asserting that the people will not allow any attempt to push Punjab back into beadbi (sacrilege) and goondagardi, and that development, dignity and respect for Sri Akal Takht Sahib will remain paramount.

Addressing a public gathering after laying the foundation stone of 23 new rural link roads in Majitha, chief minister Mann said, “Earlier, this area lived under constant fear. A self-proclaimed ‘jarnail’ of the region used false cases as a weapon against ordinary people. With deep connections in both Congress and Akali governments, he unleashed a reign of terror, and people were afraid to speak.”

He said that this fear has now completely vanished, as the will of the

people is prevailing and such politics has been decisively rejected.

The Chief Minister said that people have charted a new path by rejecting the politics of intimidation pursued by the Majithia and Badal families.