Sexual abuse of children remains hidden problem: CJI

New Delhi: Sexual abuse of children remains a hidden problem as there is a culture of silence and therefore the state must encourage families to report abuse even where the perpetrator is a family member, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Saturday.



Speaking at a two-day national programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the CJI said it is an unfortunate fact that the criminal justice system functions in a way that sometimes compounds the victims' trauma and the executive must therefore join hands with the judiciary to prevent this from happening.

"The long-lasting implications of child sexual abuse make it imperative for the state and other stakeholders to create awareness regarding the prevention of child sexual abuse and its timely recognition and the remedy available in law. Children must be taught the difference between safe touch and unsafe touch. While this was previously couched as good touch and bad touch, child rights activists have urged parents to use the word safe and unsafe because the word good and bad have moral implications and may prevent them from reporting the abuse.

"Above all, there is an urgent need to ensure that the so-called honour of the family is not prioritised above the best interest of the child."

He said the state must encourage the families to report abuse even when the perpetrator is a family member.

"It is an unfortunate fact that the manner in which the criminal justice system functions sometimes compounds drama, the victims' trauma. The executive must therefore join hands with the judiciary to prevent this from happening," CJI Chandrachud said.

Addressing the gathering, the CJI also urged the legislature to take into consideration the growing concern around age of consent under the POCSO Act.

"You are aware that the POCSO Act criminalises all sexual acts among those under 18 regardless of whether consent is present factually among the minors, because the presumption of the law is that there is no consent among those below 18.

"In my time as a judge, I have observed that this category of cases poses difficult questions for judges across the spectrum. There is a growing concern surrounding the issue which must be considered by the legislature in view of reliable research by experts in adolescent healthcare.

I should leave this topic right here as this topic is very vexed as we see in courts everyday," he said.