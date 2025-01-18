Severe cold persists in north India, many parts record drop in temp

New Delhi: Temperatures dipped in many parts of north India, with parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessing cold wave conditions as a layer of dense fog was seen in most states early morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh experienced another spell of light to moderate snowfall and some parts also saw light rain.

The mercury hovered between 1-5 degrees Celsius in many parts of Himachal, while many parts of northwest India recorded temperatures between 6-10 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said under the influence of Western Disturbance, some parts of northwest India could see some rainfall and snowfall in the coming week.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over northwest India during the next 48 hours and it will gradually rise

by 2-3 degrees thereafter, the Met department predicted in its bulletin.

In Rajasthan, some places such as Bikaner, Jaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions recorded dense fog and reeled from cold day conditions on Friday morning, the department said.

Mount Abu, the state’s only hill station, was the coldest with a temperature of 0.8 degrees Celsius. In the plains, Sirohi recorded 3.8 degrees Celsius.

In the plains, the lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 3.8 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, followed by 4 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 6.1 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 6.4 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 6.9 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 7.2 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur, 7.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, and Sriganganagar.

Almost all major cities recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. The state capital, Jaipur, recorded a temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

The minimum temperatures at most places in Kashmir have fallen after snowfall as the meteorological department forecast mainly dry weather over the next couple of days.

The higher reaches of Kashmir as well as some areas in the plains of the valley received snowfall on Thursday. Following the snowfall, cold conditions prevailed in Kashmir as the night temperatures decreased at most places, they said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 2 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, half a degree up from the previous night’s minus 2.5 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 11.8 degrees Celsius, over seven degrees down from minus 4.2 degrees Celsius the night before.