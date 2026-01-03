Severe cold, dense fog grip UP, schools closed till Jan 5

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is reeling under intense cold weather conditions, with dense fog enveloping large parts of the state and temperatures plunging sharply. In view of the worsening cold wave, the state government has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges up to Class 12 till January 5.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the order will apply to all schools affiliated with ICSE, CBSE, UP Board and other boards. He directed officials to remain in the field and ensure adequate arrangements for blankets and bonfires. The chief minister instructed that no person should be found sleeping in the open and all facilities must be ensured at night shelters. He also ordered surprise inspections of shelters by senior officials.

Earlier, the government had ordered the closure of schools up to Class 12 from December 29 to January 1. Primary schools in the state already have winter vacations declared from January 1 to January 14.

Cold conditions intensified after light rainfall was recorded in several districts including Mathura, Hathras, Badaun and Farrukhabad on New Year’s Day. On Friday morning, dense fog covered at least 30 districts including Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Jhansi, with visibility in many areas dropping to between zero and 10 metres.

In the state capital Lucknow, sunlight remained elusive till 3 pm, while icy winds added to the chill. Fog severely disrupted air traffic, with an Air India flight circling the city 17 times before it was eventually diverted to Delhi due to poor visibility.

Rail and air services were badly affected across the state. More than 100 trains were running late in Gorakhpur and other cities, while over 10 flights were cancelled and several others delayed. Cold-related health issues also surged. In Kanpur, 65 heart attack patients were admitted to the cardiology department, while 15 brain stroke patients were brought to Hallet Hospital emergency.