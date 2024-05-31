Several rivers in Assam, Manipur experience severe flooding: CWC

New Delhi: Six rivers in Assam and Manipur, including Brahmaputra, and Barak, are experiencing severe flooding, putting numerous districts in the region at risk, the Central Water Commission has said.



The Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat in Assam’s Jorhat district is flowing at 85.25 metres, which is 0.29 metres above its danger level of 85.54 metres, while the Barak river is in a severe situation.

In the Imphal East district of Manipur, the Barak River at Chotabekra is at 30.15 metres, 3.95 metres above its danger level. This significant rise poses a severe threat to the surrounding communities, according to the CWC data.

In Assam, the Barak River continues to impact various districts. At Badarpur Ghat in Karimganj district, the river is at 18.13 metres, 1.28 metres above the danger level while at Annapurna Ghat in Cachar district, it is at 21.52 metres, 1.69 metres above the danger level.

The Kopili River at Kampur in Nagaon district is also in a severe situation, flowing at 62.08 metres, the Commission said, adding this level is 1.58 metres above the danger mark of 60.5 metres. In Karimganj district, the Kushiyara river is at 16.5 metres, which is 1.56 metres above its danger level. The river’s steady trend indicates that immediate action is required to mitigate potential flood damage, the Commission said.

Over two lakh people have been affected by the flood situation in nine districts of Assam following incessant rainfall in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, officials said. Altogether, six people have died in the flood, rain and storms in the state since May 28, they said. Cachar is the worst affected with 1,12,246 people reeling under the deluge, followed by 37,000 in Karimganj, 22,058 in Hojai and 14,308 in Hailakandi. A crop area of 3238.8 hectares has also been submerged, while 2,34,535 animals have been affected. The southwest monsoon has entered Assam and other parts of the Northeast region ahead of its scheduled time due to the effect of cyclone Remal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Cachar, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao, Dhubri and South Salmara districts in the next two days. Altogether, 35,640 affected people have taken shelter in 110 relief camps with the highest of 19,646 in Hojai, followed by 12,110 in Cachar, 2,060 in Hailakandi and 1,613 in Karimganj.

A total of 1,88,143 people have been affected by floods in Manipur following incessant rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, a state minister said on Thursday. It has also damaged at least 24,265 houses in the last few days, he said. Altogether 18,103 people have been evacuated and 56 relief camps were set up, Minister for Water Resources and Relief & Disaster Management Awangbou Newmai informed.