Several places in Kashmir record minimum temp below minus 3o C

SRINAGAR: Minimum temperatures in several parts of Kashmir have dropped below the minus three degrees Celsius-mark as a cold wave sweeps the region.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of “Chilla-i-Kalan”, a 40-day harsh winter period, when temperatures drop considerably leading to freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as water in supply lines.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. “Chilla-i-Kalan” will end on January 31 and will be followed by the 20-day “Chilla-i-Khurd” and the 10-day “Chilla-i-Bachha”.

The minimum temperature dropped to minus 3.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night in Srinagar from Tuesday night’s minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, the officials said. Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.