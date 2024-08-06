Several Opposition leaders vow to oppose any Bill to amend Waqf Act

New Delhi: Several Opposition leaders on Monday alleged that the BJP-led government wants to bring a Bill for amending the Wakf Act to create a divide in the society and asserted that they will strongly oppose such a legislation.

Several BJP leaders, however, strongly defended the imminent move, stressing that the Modi government has always worked with the intention of bringing transparency in every sphere. The Bill to amend the Wakf Act, 1995, if it is introduced and passed, will make it mandatory for the Waqf boards to register their properties with the district collectors to ensure their actual valuation. There are 30 Waqf boards in the country.

The sources on Sunday pointed out that the revenue generated by all Waqf properties is estimated at Rs 200 crore per annum. This is not in sync with the number of properties such bodies have, they said.

The government is all set to bring a Bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing the Waqf boards to ensure more accountability and transparency in their functioning and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies, sources said on Sunday. They claimed that the move comes in the backdrop of demands from within the Muslim community.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party will oppose the Centre’s move to bring a Bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards, and accused the BJP of trying to snatch the rights of Muslims. “We will be against it (Wakf Act amendment Bill),” Yadav told reporters when asked about the

proposed amendment. IUML’s E T Mohammed Basheer said the move on the part of the government is ill-intentioned.