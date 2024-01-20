Several initiatives have been ensured for a systematic change in state, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the present state government has implemented several initiatives for systemic change in the state since 2014. Utilising technology, the benefits of welfare schemes are being delivered to people at their doorsteps through portals, he added.



Khattar said this while addressing the gathering at the program held today in Panchkula.

He said that the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ is reaching every village and ward in the state, providing timely solutions to people’s problems and delivering the benefits of schemes promptly.

The Chief Minister said that some opposition parties call the present state government the “portal government.” He stated that using the portal has made life easier for the people of the state, and the public will surely give a befitting reply to such parties.

The Chief Minister stated that the BJP works with an ideology that works for the welfare of society and the nation beyond personal interests. From being counted among the last countries in the world, today India has now become the fifth-largest economy, said Khattar.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the world’s best leaders, and today the entire world acknowledges the strength of India. He has implemented many welfare schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat Yojana providing free medical facilities of up to Rs. 5 lakh annually and the PM Ujjwala Yojana, providing free gas cylinders and stoves. These schemes have transformed the lives of the poor, said the Chief Minister.