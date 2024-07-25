Several INDIA bloc members back Jagan’s protest in Delhi

New Delhi: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s protest in Delhi against alleged political violence in Andhra Pradesh drew support from unlikely quarters Wednesday, with several INDIA bloc members and AIADMK leaders expressing solidarity.



The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is in power in the state and a constituent of the NDA government at the Centre, dismissed the YSR Congress Party’s allegations as “fake drama”.

Reddy’s protest at the Jantar Mantar area here is against what he dubbed as a “worsening law-and-order situation” in Andhra Pradesh following the recent elections. Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, the TMC’s Nadimul Haq, and the AIADMK’s M Thambidurai were among those who condemned the alleged attacks on YSRCP workers in Andhra Pradesh.

“I would not have known the truth had I not seen the photographs and videos. Those in power should maintain simplicity, listen to others, and not take their lives,” Yadav said.

Raut called for an independent investigation, saying, “A special team should be sent to AP to conduct an independent enquiry into the brutal attacks on opposition party workers.”

Thambidurai drew parallels with the situation in Tamil Nadu, and claimed, “For 200 days, 595 people were killed in TN. That is the law-and-order situation out there. This kind of atrocity is taking place.”

Many people have died due to the DMK’s atrocities in Tamil Nadu, he said, adding, “We are requesting the central government to take action. This kind of atrocities, be it in AP and TN, should be stopped.”

Several leaders, including Haq and Chaturvedi, urged the governor of Andhra Pradesh and the Supreme Court to take note of the matter.

In response, TDP MPs held a press conference and accused Reddy of “diversion politics”.

Party MP B Nagaraju said, “Jagan has come to Delhi to do diversion politics.

The Jagan government was engaged in targeted violence on TDP members during its tenure.” He also urged Reddy to raise the issues in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly instead of protesting in Delhi.Byreddy Shabari, another TDP MP, questioned the timing of the protest during the Parliament session, saying, “In such a situation during Budget, is he sane to hold a protest? He never held any protest here, he always came to save his members involved in criminal activities.”



