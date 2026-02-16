Several hurt as bus rams into tree in Mathura

Mathura: Over half a dozen pilgrims were injured on Sunday when a private bus they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Mathura, police said.

ASP Suresh Chandra Rawat said the bus, which had brought pilgrims from Saharanpur for darshan in Vrindavan, was proceeding towards Barsana via Chhataikara when the accident took place near the Radha Kund Bypass.

The driver, Satish, lost control while taking a turn at high speed and the bus crashed into a tree, he said. Three women -- Gauri (30), Savita (28), and Menaka (27) -- were admitted to the CHC in Raal in serious condition, while others were discharged. All injured women are residents of Tabarkpur village.