Several FIITJEE centres shut across Delhi-NCR and UP, teachers claim unpaid salaries

Several FIITJEE coaching centres in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh have unexpectedly closed their doors, leaving students and parents in a state of confusion and concern. The shutdowns have affected prominent centres in Laxmi Nagar, Noida Sector 62, as well as branches in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Varanasi. Known for its preparation programs for competitive exams such as IIT-JEE, FIITJEE has been a trusted name for aspiring engineers.

The sudden closures have sparked strong reactions, particularly among parents in Ghaziabad, who have filed a police complaint accusing the institute of disrupting their children's academic plans. The FIR, lodged ten days ago, alleges that the closure has left students stranded and disrupted their studies. Additionally, the complaint raises concerns about unpaid salaries for the staff at the Ghaziabad centre, prompting questions about the institute’s financial stability.

Parag Gupta, a parent from Noida, expressed his frustration over the sudden development. His daughter, a Class 10 student who had been enrolled in FIITJEE for two years and received a scholarship for Class 11, was particularly affected. "We’ve already paid Rs 80,000 in instalments. The financial strain is hard enough, but the uncertainty surrounding my child's education is what concerns us the most," Gupta said.

Gupta also pointed out the lack of communication from FIITJEE regarding the closures. “It’s hard to believe that such a well-established institution would make such a decision without prior warning. Students are the ones suffering, and we still haven't received any official statement or clarification,” he added.

The closures have raised further questions about FIITJEE’s financial health, with hundreds of students now facing disruption at a crucial stage of their exam preparation. The situation remains unresolved, leaving parents and students eagerly waiting for an explanation from the institute.