Several Congress leaders in Rajasthan join BJP

JAIPUR: Several leaders, including former MLAs Chandra Shekhar Vaid, Nandlal Poonia, former Jaipur mayor Jyoti Khandelwal on Saturday joined the BJP after leaving the Congress.



Other leaders who joined the BJP include Hari Singh Charan, who had fought the Assembly election as an independent candidate from Mandawa, Congress leader Sanwarmal Meharia and former IPS officers Kesar Singh Shekhawat and Bhim Singh.

“Trust in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased. People today have trust in the guarantee of Modi ji. People have stopped believing in the guarantees given by the Congress. “They have seen what happened to guarantees, including complete farm loan waiver, providing unemployment allowance, women security, development and controlling inflation,” BJP

state president CP Joshi said at a press conference

in Jaipur.

Joshi also condemned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s statement on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, saying that using such derogatory words for bureaucrats is condemnable.

The party’s state in-charge Arun Singh said it is clear that the countdown of the Gehlot government has started and the BJP will win the upcoming Assembly polls with a

historic margin.