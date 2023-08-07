Seven killed in separate road accidents in MP

BHIND/RATLAM: Seven persons, including a five-year-old boy, were killed in three separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, Sagar and Ratlam districts, police said on Sunday.



In Bhind, a policeman and his wife were killed and their two children injured when a bus collided with their car on Sunday, while two men on a scooter died in Sagar after they were hit by a truck on Saturday night, they said. A couple and a five-year-old boy were killed in Ratlam district on Saturday evening, they added.

Aniruddh Yadav, posted as a head constable in the 14th Battalion of the state police’s Special Armed Force (SAF) in Gwalior, was travelling with his family to Sagra village.A bus coming from the opposite direction hit Yadav’s car near Barhad village on Bhind-Gwalior Highway (NH-719).

Yadav and his wife died on the spot, while their daughter and son, both in their 20s, were injured in the accident, he said.

A case has been registered against the absconding bus driver and further probe is underway, he said.

In Sagar district, a truck hit a scooter killing two men on it at ITI bridge near Ghughri crossing on National Highway 44 under Deori police station area, police said.