Seven killed in road mishap in Andhra

Rajamahendravaram (AP): Seven persons were killed when the SUV in which they were travelling swerved off the road and rammed into a stationary truck in the wee hours of Monday in East Godavari district, police said.



While six died on the spot, one person succumbed while being shifted to hospital, police added. Eight persons, including an eight-month old boy, all from the same family, were returning from Hyderabad after attending a housewarming function when the accident occurred.

The mishap took place within Anantapalli village limits when the sports utility vehicle in which the family was travelling veered off the road and hit the lorry parked on its margin, East Godavari district superintendent of police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.

Besides the infant, the deceased included two men and five women while a 26-year old man, the only survivor, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajamahendravaram, Reddy added.