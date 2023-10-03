Seven dead, several injured as land dispute triggers clash in UP’s Deoria district

LUCKNOW: In a horrifying incident on Monday morning, a longstanding land dispute in a village in Deoria district, escalated into a deadly confrontation, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals.



The dispute involved former District Panchayat member Prem Yadav and Satyaprakash Dubey, escalating into a gruesome incident that has sent shockwaves through the community.

Prem Yadav, a resident of Abhaypur Tola in Rudrapur Kotwali, had been locked in a bitter land dispute with his neighbour, Satyaprakash Dubey, for an extended period. The dispute centred around a piece of land that Prem Yadav had cultivated with paddy crops. The tragic incident unfolded when Prem Yadav visited the disputed land on Monday morning, leading to a heated argument with Satyaprakash Dubey over property rights.

In a horrifying turn of events, Yadav was brutally attacked and killed with a sharp weapon. Swiftly, a furious mob from Prem Yadav’s locality, Abhaypur, gathered at the doorstep of Satyaprakash Dubey’s residence. Armed with sharp weapons, they unleashed a violent retaliation, resulting in multiple casualties.

During the retaliatory attack, Satyaprakash Dubey lost his life, and the mob then invaded his home, where they mercilessly killed his wife, Kiran, along with their daughters Shaloni (18) and Nandani (10), and their son Gandhi (15). An eight-year-old, Anmol, sustained serious injuries in the chaos.The shocking incident sent shockwaves through the entire village, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. Authorities, including the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP), quickly arrived at the scene to restore order and investigate the gruesome events.

Special Director General of Law and Order and

Crime, Prashant Kumar, provided preliminary details of the incident, stating that personal enmity had fueled the deadly clash.

The aftermath of this tragedy saw five individuals succumb to their injuries at the Medical College, where they were rushed for treatment.