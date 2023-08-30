Seven cops suspended over spl treatment to Wadhawans

Seven police personnel have been suspended for allegedly providing special treatment to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, arrested in connection with a multi-crore bank loan scam, during medical check-ups at hospitals in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The Wadhawan brothers are currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

A TV channel recently showed clips of the Wadhawan brothers enjoying various privileges in the guise of medical check-ups at government hospitals in Mumbai, while being in judicial custody.

Both the accused persons were escorted by a team of Navi Mumbai police to hospitals from the Taloja prison.

During the review, senior police officers found there was negligence by the police personnel who escorted the Wadhawan brothers.

Accordingly, a sub-inspector and six constables have been suspended, a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police issued the suspension orders on Tuesday evening, he said. The Wadhawan brothers are facing various cases of alleged cheating and fraud. A special CBI court last month denied medical bail to Dheeraj Wadhawan.