Setting up of Commando force in state soon, says Himachal CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is mulling to set up a commando force for specific law and order related jobs and 1226 posts of constables have been sanctioned in the state and setting up of the Commando force .



Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said this on Sunday while presiding over the passing out parade function at Police Training College Daroh.

He said that the Government is committed to modernising the police department adding that new technological initiatives will also be added.

Providing sufficient residential accommodation to the police force is another priority of the Government and required budgetary provision would be made for this, he said.

Chief minister said that modernisation of the Police is on priority and the government is also committed to strengthen the infrastructure and provide more resources. He said that the government is also planning to set up a Police Academy in Kangra district so that more aspects could be added in professionalism in State’s police.

Sukhu exhorted the passed-out trainees to uphold professionalism and commitment towards discharging their duties. He also said that keeping in view the prevailing scenario, police have more challenges to face.

Chief Minister congratulated all the trainees and hoped that they would serve with utmost discipline.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Police has played a commendable role during the recent monsoon disaster in the state. He said that police extended its best efforts in rescue and relief operations across the state along with NDRF and SDRF. Earlier the Chief Minister inspected the parade of 1,093 trainee police constables including 271 women trainees and also took salute at impressive march past.