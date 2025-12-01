Setting precedent, MP CM gets son married in community wedding ceremony

Bhopal: In a rare gesture blending social commitment, inclusiveness and simplicity, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav solemnised the wedding of his younger son as part of a 21-couple community wedding ceremony held in Ujjain on Sunday.

The ceremony, attended by prominent religious leaders, political dignitaries and thousands of citizens, turned into a symbolic celebration of social equality and shared cultural values.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, who blessed all newlyweds, lauded the Chief Minister for presenting a model of social harmony. “Yadav has demonstrated a commendable example of unity and equality,” he said.

Yoga guru Ramdev officiated the pānigrahan rituals for all 21 couples, including CM Yadav’s son Abhimanyu and his bride Ishita. He said the Chief Minister had set an unprecedented example by opting for a public, collective wedding for his son—an inspiration for influential and wealthy families nationwide. Ramdev added that such ceremonies can curb extravagant wedding expenses and encourage middle- and lower-income families to adopt simpler, dignified celebrations.

The event reflected CM Yadav’s oft-repeated vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” bringing together couples from diverse communities, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, under one pandal.

Chief Minister Yadav welcomed guests and noted that such ceremonies are rooted in the state’s Sanatan traditions. He emphasised that conducting his son’s wedding alongside the general public was a conscious decision aimed at promoting collective celebration and reinforcing social cohesion.

In a generous gesture, Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, and Swami Hari Giri Maharaj, general secretary of the Council, announced a contribution of Rs 1 lakh each for every newly married couple.

Dhirendra Krishan Shastri of Bageshwar Dham also endorsed the initiative, urging society to encourage low-cost community weddings.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union ministers, Deputy CMs Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, state ministers, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, MLAs and a large gathering of public representatives attended the event and extended their wishes.

The collective wedding in Ujjain not only marked a significant personal milestone for the Chief Minister’s family but also set a notable precedent in public life—advocating simplicity, social harmony and shared celebration.