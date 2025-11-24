Panaji: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday turned the IFFI’s first masterclass of the day at Kala Mandir into an inspiring life lesson as he urged aspiring artists to embrace resilience and persistence. Speaking during the session titled “Giving Up is NOT a Choice”, Kher drew a packed audience and delivered a mix of humour, humility and deeply personal reflections.

Kher began by recounting the life-changing moment from the making of his debut film Saaransh. After rigorous preparation for the lead role, he was abruptly replaced, leaving him devastated and ready to abandon his dreams and return home. But a last-minute emotional conversation with director Mahesh Bhatt led to Kher being reinstated — a turning point that shaped his career. “Saaransh taught me to never give up. A setback is often the first chapter of success,” he said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The actor rooted much of his talk in his formative years in Shimla, where he grew up in a lower-middle-class home shared by 14 family members. He credited his grandfather for teaching him to find joy in the simplest things — a philosophy that helped him remain grounded through struggle and success alike.

Kher also shared a memorable teaching moment from his father, a government clerk. Discovering that his son ranked 58th in a class of 60, his father reacted not with disappointment but optimism. “A topper worries about staying on top,” he told him. “But from 58, you can only go up. Next time, aim for 48.” The anecdote elicited wide applause, as Kher reminded the audience that “failure is an event, not a person.” Encouraging the audience to live boldly, the actor said: “Become the lead in your own biopic. Problems make your story interesting. Without struggle, there is no hero.” His dynamic delivery — peppered with wit and self-deprecating humour — kept the hall engaged throughout the interactive session.

Kher concluded with a powerful message: “Giving up is not a choice is not just a slogan. It is incredibly hard work. If you want something, sacrifice for it. Persevere. Accept disappointments. The moment you give up, the story ends.”

The masterclass ended with a standing ovation, as many attendees said they walked out not only inspired but reassured that their own struggles could one day become their greatest strength.