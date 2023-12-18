SET conducted peacefully across 111 centre

Kolkata: The State Eligibility Test (SET) was conducted peacefully on Sunday across 111 centres in 23 districts. Compared to previous years, the number of absentees according to a source was lesser. Only 10 to 15 per cent out of the total 79,145 registered candidates, remained absent.



However, an incident took place at Professor Syed Nurul Hasan College at Farakka in Murshidabad where a professor alleged that the college principal had arranged a separate test for two candidates in exchange of money.

However, the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) authorities pointed out that the two candidates were giving the exam separately in a “sick room,” which had been authorised. “We had allowed separate sick rooms and rooms for candidates with disability preferably on the ground floor of every centre,” an official said.

A professor of the college, through Facebook Live, claimed that the two candidates were allowed to give the exam in exchange for cash. The professor went live on social media after the completion of the first part of the exams, which took place between 10:30 am and 11:30 am. The second part was scheduled from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the state College Service Commission stated that as per the report received from the principal of the college Sibasish Banerjee, two candidates were allowed to write their papers in the sick-room on production of their Medical Certificates from the medical practitioner which was approved by the principal.

With regards to the incident, the principal informed the commission that a teacher (SACT) of the college named Srijoy Mondal was carrying the mobile phone in gross violation of the SET rules. It was claimed that Mondal made a baseless allegation.