Service of festival special train between Silchar & Kolkata to continue

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to continue the service of 05639/05640 (Silchar – Kolkata–Silchar) festival special train for another 26 trips. The special train will continue its service from January 19 to July 14, 2023 with existing timings, stoppages and composition. This service will help clearing additional rush of passengers.

Festival Special train no. 05639 (Silchar–Kolkata) will depart from Silchar at 06:00 hours on all Thursdays January 19 till July 13, 2023 to reach Kolkata at 13:00 hours on the next day. In return direction, festival special train no. 05640 (Kolkata-Silchar) will depart from Kolkata at 15:00 hours on all Fridays from January 20 till July 14 to reach Silchar at 00:30 hours on Sundays.

The continuation of this train will fulfill the demand of waitlisted passengers of other Kolkata bound trains. People of Karimganj district, Dima Hasao district of Assam and areas like Lumding, Hojai, Guwahati, Goalpara, New Alipurduar will be able to undertake their journey comfortably with confirmed tickets.