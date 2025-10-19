‘Series of nationwide events planned from Oct 31 to Dec 31 to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniv’

Chandigarh: Union minister for Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that a series of nationwide programmes will be held from October 31 to December 31 to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and promote the message of national unity in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.

Addressing a press conference in Karnal, Khattar said that the two-month-long celebration will begin with Padayatras in villages and cities on October 25, 26, and 27, followed by a Run for Unity on October 31.

“These Padayatras, spanning 8 to 10 kilometers, will see participation from a large number of people and youth, spreading the message of national unity,” he said.

He added that throughout November and December, various activities including seminars, exhibitions, and literature distribution will be organized to instill the spirit of national integration, particularly among the youth.

Registrations for participation are being conducted through the My Bharat Portal, the minister said.

Khattar noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several impactful national campaigns—such as Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan—have united the nation under common causes.

“Now, this new campaign aims to further strengthen national unity across the country,” he added.

Extending greetings to citizens on the upcoming festive season, the Union minister conveyed his best wishes for Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and other festivals.

Khattar also congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his Cabinet colleagues, and the people of Haryana on the successful completion of one year of the government’s third term.

He expressed gratitude to the people for giving a clear mandate and noted that the government has recently announced a ₹200 increase in the old-age pension.

Khattar said that all welfare benefits are now being transferred directly through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring transparency and efficiency.