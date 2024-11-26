‘Serial killer’ with cases in several states held in Gujarat

valsad: An alleged serial killer involved in murders in four states was arrested by the Gujarat Police for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Valsad district, an official said on Monday.

Rahul Jat, a native of Rohtak in Haryana, was arrested as part of a probe that began after the 19-year-old girl’s body was found on November 14 near the tracks close to Udvada railway station, the official said. She was returning home from tuitions in the evening that day when she was attacked from behind, raped and murdered.

Only a day before his arrest, Jat had looted and murdered a woman on a train near Secunderabad railway station in Telangana, the official informed. “Rahul Jat was held from the parking lot of Vapi railway station in Valsad on Sunday night in a joint operation carried out by local and railway police. Jat travelled extensively and kept changing his location. We have found that he is involved in at least four cases of loot and murder on trains and at railway stations in Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana and Maharashtra,” said Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela.

“Only a day before his arrest, he had looted a woman and murdered her on a train near Secunderabad railway station (in Telangana). In October, he had raped and murdered a woman on a train near Solapur railway station in Maharashtra. He stabbed to death an elderly man on a train in West

Bengal,” the SP said.