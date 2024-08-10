Serial killer, who committed 11 murders in 13 months, arrested

Bareilly: In a major breakthrough, police in Bareilly have arrested a serial killer responsible for the brutal murders of 11 women over the past 13 months.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Kuldeep Gangwar, a resident of Nawabganj, was arrested following an extensive investigation that uncovered a chilling pattern of killings linked to him.

According to police reports, Kuldeep confessed to the murders, which all followed a consistent and gruesome method. The victims were strangled with their own clothing, primarily sarees or dupattas, in isolated areas or forests.

Despite the similarities in the crimes, the case remained unsolved until authorities shifted their focus to the possibility of a serial killer at large.

The breakthrough came as a result of “Talash,” a significant operation launched by the police. This effort included the formation of a dedicated task force, extensive surveillance, and collaboration with experts from Mumbai specialising in such cases. Investigators combed through 150 locations, tracked 1,50,000 mobile numbers, and reviewed 1,500 CCTV recordings.

A key lead emerged when a sketch of the suspect, which closely resembled Kuldeep, was confirmed through a tip-off. Following his arrest, Kuldeep confessed to the murders, attributing his actions to mental instability and personal issues, including a troubled relationship with his wife.

The investigation had concentrated on the Shahi and Sheeshgarh areas, where the crimes were primarily committed.

The victims, aged between 40 and 62 years, were all strangled in a similar manner, deepening the suspicion of a serial killer.

With Kuldeep’s arrest, the police have now closed in on a harrowing chapter in the region’s history.

The authorities have completed their investigation and are preparing to present their findings in court. This arrest marks a significant step in delivering justice for the victims and their families.