SER cancels 3 trains owing to cyclone forming in Bay of Bengal

KOLKATA: The South Eastern Railway cancelled three trains, including Howrah-Chennai Mail, scheduled to depart on Saturday, owing to an impending cyclonic storm forecast by the Meteorological department.

An SER official said that the other two trains to be cancelled are the Howrah-SMVT (Bengaluru) express and the Hatia-SMVT (Bengaluru) express.

The 3 mail/express trains, which were to depart on Saturday, were cancelled owing to ensuing cyclone forecast by MeT department, he said.