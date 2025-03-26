Separatism turns history in Jammu & Kashmir: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that separatism in Jammu and Kashmir has turned into history.

He credited this change to the uniting policies of the Narendra Modi government, which have successfully ended separatist thought in the state.

In a tweet on social networking platform X, Amit Shah highlighted a major breakthrough, announcing that two organisations linked with the Hurriyat Conference have now formally broken away from separatism.

He greeted this development as an important step towards consolidating India’s unity and called upon other such groups to give up separatist inclinations once and for all.

“This is a big victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a developed, peaceful, and unified Bharat,” the Home minister asserted.

Jammu and Kashmir has long been a region marred by separatist movements, with groups like the Hurriyat Conference advocating for secession.

Over the years, successive governments have grappled with insurgency and cross-border influences that fuelled unrest in the Union Territory.

Since, however, the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Modi government has enacted a series of reforms to draw Jammu and Kashmir closer to the rest of India.

They include crackdowns on terror financing, tighter law enforcement, and development programmes aimed at bringing stability and prosperity to the region. The recent decision by Hurriyat-associated groups to drop separatism marks a paradigm shift in the political scene of Jammu and Kashmir.

The action is regarded as a proof of the government’s achievement in creating a sense of national unity and minimising the hold of separatist ideologies.