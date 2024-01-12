Senthil Balaji’s bail plea dismissed for the third time by city court

CHENNAI: For the third time in row, a sessions court here on Friday dismissed the bail petition filed by Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the ED last year in money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli dismissed the bail petition of the DMK leader on the ground that there was no change of circumstances in the case.

Among others, the court said long period incarceration cannot be a criteria for granting bail.

“It is true that the accused is in custody from 14.6.2023 till date. Investigation has been completed, complaint has been filed before this court, cognizance has been taken and the case is now pending for framing of charges. Long period of incarceration is not a criteria for granting of bail in as much as the accused faces a case under the provisions of PML Act,” PSJ Alli said.

The judge said all the contentions of Balaji’s counsel were aimed to convince the court that the petitioner has created a strong suspicion over the case of the respondent-- ED Deputy Director, Chennai and thereby disproved the latter’s case based on probabilities.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.