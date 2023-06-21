Senthil Balaji undergoes bypass surgery, SC refuses to stay HC order

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday underwent a bypass surgery and was hemodynamically stable, the private hospital treating him here said.

In some relief to the beleaguered DMK leader, the Supreme Court refused to stay a Madras High Court order allowing him to be shifted to the private hospital.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which arrested Balaji in connection with an alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state transport department, had moved the apex court against the Madras HC order.

The HC had last week allowed the minister’s plea to be shifted from a government super specialty hospital here to the private Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent the bypass surgery early on Wednesday.

The minister underwent Beating Heart Coronary Artery Bypass surgery on Wednesday morning, a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said.

“He is currently hemodynamically stable and being monitored in the postoperative intensive care unit by the multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses,” it said. Meanwhile, the apex court refused to stay the lower court order.

A Supreme Court vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice M M Sundresh noted that the petition was still pending in the high court and asked the ED to approach that court.