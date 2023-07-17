Senthil Balaji shifted to Central Prison

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs case, was on Monday shifted to the Puzhal Central Prison here from a private hospital, official sources said.



The minister has been accorded ‘A’ class facilities in prison. Police said that the stipulated amenities would be made available to him in compliance with the norms.

The minister was arrested last month by the ED and remanded by a court here in judicial custody till July 26.

Following his arrest, he was hospitalised. He

underwent a coronary bypass surgery recently in a private hospital here. On Monday, he was taken in a government ‘108 ambulance’ from the hospital to the Puzhal prison amid

police security.