‘Sensitivity ensures morality’: Haryana CM inaugurates Ethics Conclave

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing the officers of civil and Police administration of the state, said that the greatest quality than being morally high is sensitivity. Therefore, we all have to work with greater sensitivity towards the deprived section of society so that we can establish ourselves as role models.

The chief minister was addressing the ‘Ethics Conclave’ organised by Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) for the officers of civil and Police administration of the state at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.

He said that approximately two lakh state employees have already benefited from the ‘Mission Karmayogi Haryana’ campaign organised by HIPA. The primary objective of this campaign is to steer the attitude of officers and employees in the right direction, thus propelling the development path of Haryana in the right direction.

CM Khattar said that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imagined a developed India by 2047, he has strived to disseminate this vision from himself to the general people. He emphasised that the realisation of this vision relies solely on the infusion of morality into the society.

Commending HIPA for the Mission Karmayogi campaign, he said that all officers and employees would undergo ethics training as part of this initiative by March 31. Furthermore, he highlighted plans for a second phase to be organised within two years.