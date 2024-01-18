Sensex suffers biggest fall in 18 months

Indian markets nosedived on Wednesday, erasing recent gains in a dramatic correction. Benchmark Sensex nosedived 1,628 points or 2.23 per cent, marking its biggest single-day slide in more than one-and-a-half years following an intense sell-off in banking, metal and oil shares. The sell-off was triggered by weak global trends and concerns about interest rate hikes in the US.The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,628.01 points or 2.23 per cent to settle at 71,500.76 with 24 of its constituents ending in the red. During the day, it plummeted 1,699.47 points or 2.32 per cent to a low of 71,429.30.

The Nifty tanked 460.35 points or 2.09 per cent to settle at 21,571.95, falling for the second day in a row.

Key stock indices suffered their worst single-day losses in percentage terms since June 13, 2022.

The heavy fall in the markets comes on the back of a recent record-breaking rally. The BSE benchmark hit its all-time high of 73,427.59 on Tuesday, and the Nifty also reached its lifetime peak of 22,124.15 on the previous day.

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank fell over 8 per cent after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

HDFC Bank on Tuesday reported a 2.65 per cent rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 17,258 crore for the October-December period against Rs 16,811 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India were among the other major laggards.

HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Nestle and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

European markets were also trading with sharp cuts. The US markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.84 per cent to $76.85 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 656.57 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.